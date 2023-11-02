Viral Post: Bengaluru Driver Uses 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' To Resolve Traffic Dispute

The driver, who remained calm and composed throughout the incident.

On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, the online world is abuzz with anecdotes, memes, and heartfelt messages dedicated to the iconic superstar. Among these posts, a unique story surfaced on Reddit, recounting a remarkable incident where tensions were diffused by the famous song from the movie 'Dil Se,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

The user described that he witnessed a road rage incident near Nandi Durga Road. A motorcyclist was furious at a car driver for asking him to move to the side when the car had difficulty starting. The motorcyclist kept shouting and honking, but the driver remained calm and collected.

The person in the car explained, "Son, my car wouldn't start; that's why I asked you to pass on the right." However, the motorcyclist continued to express his frustration," the user wrote.

"The motorcyclist persisted in shouting at the car's driver, but the driver remained calm, wearing a smile on his face. He asked, "Why are you shouting? What will you achieve by shouting? My car had trouble starting, which is why I asked you to go around from the right because you were honking continuously." He maintained a polite tone while speaking. However, the motorcyclist continued with his honking and shouting," wrote the user.

Describing the head-on situation, the user further wrote, The car's driver, while laughing, spoke louder and said, "I can shout too, but why should we shout when we can have a calm conversation? Look, son, don't get angry; it's not good for your health. Your face is turning red, and continuous shouting can lead to high blood pressure issues." He added, "I didn't use any harsh language; I simply asked you politely to go around from the right." Even the pillion rider on the motorcycle agreed with the car's driver.

Even as the motorcyclist continued to act confrontational, the car's driver decided to de-escalate the situation. He began playing Shah Rukh Khan's song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" and grooved inside the car, advising the motorcyclist, "Life is too short to get angry over small things, son." Eventually, the motorcyclist departed.

The user concluded the post by emphasizing the valuable lesson he had learned in handling arguments during traffic incidents. He also expressed admiration for the car driver's exceptional composure throughout the altercation.