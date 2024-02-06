Man Breaks World Record With Nearly 60-Hour Online Game Marathon

Barnabas accrued five minutes of rest time after every continuous hour of playing.

Barnabas Vujity-Zsolnay, a chef from Hungary, has cooked up a world record, not in the kitchen but in the world of online gaming. He conquered the title for the longest videogame marathon playing an MMORPG, clocking in a staggering 59 hours and 20 minutes in World of Warcraft. That's nearly two and a half days of continuous gameplay, smashing the previous record by an impressive 23 hours and 31 minutes.

But the victory wasn't just about bragging rights. Barnabas' entire record attempt was live-streamed, with all proceeds going to charity. The event, hosted by a website, showcased his dedication not only to gaming but also to giving back.

This feat adds another Guinness World Records to Barnabas' collection, marking him as the champion for both the longest MMORPG marathon and the longest World of Warcraft marathon.

According to Guinness World Records, World of Warcraft, similar to other MMORPGs, allows players to create a character and explore a virtual world where they can fight monsters and complete quests with other players. Barnabas passed the time by clearing dungeons with his friends as well as battling other players in designated arenas. However, after playing for 30 hours, he says he began to get bored as he'd run out of things to do, and around the 45-hour mark, he began to hallucinate.

"I noticed mild hallucinations starting to form," he told GWR. "It was funny but also hard to concentrate while live streaming."

As per the rules of every 'longest marathon' record, Barnabas accrued five minutes of rest time after every continuous hour of playing. Only during these breaks could he eat, nap, or use the bathroom.

Barnabas says it was "really hard to cope" with fatigue, but he never felt it necessary to consume any caffeine, instead opting for water only. He estimates that he drank around 15 liters over the course of his record attempt.

Barnabas is no stranger to marathon gaming sessions; he's been playing World of Warcraft religiously for over a decade, and as a teenager, he would often play for up to 10 hours on weekdays and 16 hours on weekends.