Viral Picture Of Gold Paste, Seized From Smugglers, Baffles The Internet

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered 1.850 kg gold paste from a passenger at Hyderabad International airport

Offbeat | | Updated: July 24, 2018 12:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Viral Picture Of Gold Paste, Seized From Smugglers, Baffles The Internet

A picture of the gold paste is going viral on the Internet

You could be forgiven for thinking it's... not gold. A picture going viral on social media platforms has baffled the Internet. Shared by ANI on July 22, it shows a brown coloured paste that has been identified as gold paste. According to ANI, 1.850 kilograms of gold paste was seized at the Hyderabad International airport on July 21. However, it is the appearance of the paste that has everyone scratching their heads. Unlike the sparkling golden one would expect, the paste looks rather like... poop.

See for yourself:

The picture generated plenty of astonished comments and jokes:

In fact, the hilarious reactions to the gold paste have even been curated into a Twitter Moment of their own.

There were also those who admired the creativity of the smugglers:

As per ANI, a total of 1120.780 grams of gold was extracted from the gold paste valued at Rs Rs 34,57,606.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

gold pasteHyderabadgold smuggling

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................