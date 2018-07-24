Viral Picture Of Gold Paste, Seized From Smugglers, Baffles The Internet

A picture of the gold paste is going viral on the Internet

You could be forgiven for thinking it's... not gold. A picture going viral on social media platforms has baffled the Internet. Shared by ANI on July 22, it shows a brown coloured paste that has been identified as gold paste. According to ANI, 1.850 kilograms of gold paste was seized at the Hyderabad International airport on July 21. However, it is the appearance of the paste that has everyone scratching their heads. Unlike the sparkling golden one would expect, the paste looks rather like... poop.

See for yourself:

#Telangana: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered 1.850 kg gold paste from a passenger at Hyderabad International airport, yesterday. Total of 1120.780 grams of gold was extracted from the gold paste valued at Rs Rs 34,57,606. pic.twitter.com/OyoxEFFN87 - ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018

The picture generated plenty of astonished comments and jokes:

Even gold looks like - Sarcastic Sloth (@neonace36) July 23, 2018

In fact, the hilarious reactions to the gold paste have even been curated into a Twitter Moment of their own.

There were also those who admired the creativity of the smugglers:

Whatever sentence he may have to serve should be reduced to half, taking his originality into consideration. https://t.co/ZOruxXgoEj - Varunpaal Singh (@shy_felsic) July 23, 2018

Astonishing and amazing how people do smuggling nowadays! Hats off to the innovators!! - Anti-stupid (@AbhimanyuKohli) July 22, 2018

As per ANI, a total of 1120.780 grams of gold was extracted from the gold paste valued at Rs Rs 34,57,606.