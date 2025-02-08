Viral Pic Of 95-Year-Old British Indian Passport Leaves Internet Amazed

Most of us have read about India's history in books, school textbooks, and other web archives, and our grandparents have most likely seen it firsthand. However, documents and artefacts from that era are now considered a treasured possession that provides insight into our past. Recently, several old documents have been shared on social media that grabbed the eyeballs of many as they loved hopping onto the trend and acknowledging the period pieces on the internet. Adding to the list, an internet user shared a picture of a British Indian passport, which is almost 95 years old and it has amazed many users on the internet once again.

The picture posted by X user @LostTemple7 shows a passport belonging to a person called Kartar Singh. It is a little worn out and is royal blue in colour with the monogram of the British monarch. The passport was discontinued after the independence of India, according to the caption of the post.

"British Indian Passport-1930. The use of the passport was discontinued after the independence of India," the post read.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 1.3 million views and more than thousands of likes. Many labelled it as a "prized possession" and a "treasure". Some even said that the passport deserves a place in a museum.

"I've actually got these British Indian passports of my ancestors," shared one user. "Ah my grandfather had one of these," commented another.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a picture of an old British Indian passport has gone viral. Previously, an internet user shared his grandfather's British Indian passport, which is over 90 years old.

Anshuman Singh took to Twitter and said that his grandfather must be around 31 when the passport was issued to him in Lahore, which is now a part of Pakistan. He wrote, "My Grandfather's "British Indian Passport", issued at Lahore in 1931. He must've been 31 years old then." The passport belonged to Panjab Rai (as specified by the user) and was valid in Kenya Colony and India itself till the year 1936. The pictures also show that the passport contained a photograph of the holder and his signature in Urdu.