US Zoo Offers To Send Elephant Pooping Video To Your Ex For Valentine's Day

The Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, United States, is celebrating Valentine's Day with a fun promotion. For a $10 donation, fans can send one of two videos: a cute red panda munching on a grape or a humorous video of an elephant pooping. This "Dating or Dumping" offer lets you send a fun Valentine's gift to your sweetheart or ex.

The options for the Valentine's Day surprise gifts are "an adorable video of a red panda munching on a grape" or "a stinky video of an elephant poop hitting the pile."

"Got an ex that deserves a stinkin' surprise? This Valentine's, let an elephant do the talking. Or maybe you've found the one and want to send them something adorable? Our red pandas have you covered," the zoo said on its website.

"Only $10 each. Plus, your participation supports the care and conservation of over 3,500 animals at the Memphis Zoo. *Last names will remain confidential and are for order purposes only.The animals are ready - are you? The deadline to purchase is February 12th," the post on the website reads.

The zoo said on social media that the elephant poop videos are good for more than just exes.

"Maybe it's your annoying neighbour, overbearing mother-in-law, ex, or that coworker who still gives you nightmares. This Valentine's, let an elephant do the talking and name a turd after a turd," the post said.

"With the Dumping option, you'll get a digital thank-you card + a stinky video to share. At the end of the campaign, we'll reveal the most popular names-so make your move! Visit our website to purchase today," the post further mentioned.