Viral Video Shows British Indian Passport From 1927, Internet Calls it 'Precious'

Most of us have read about India's history in books, school textbooks and other web archives, our grandparents have probably witnessed it as well. However, something belonging to that era is now considered a treasured possession and gives an insight into our past. Recently, a passport collector posted a video of the British Indian passport from 1927 and it has gone viral on the internet.

A video posted by Instagram user Passport Guy claims to show a passport belonging to a doctor from Mumbai (then called Bombay), Dr Balabhai Nanavati. It is a little worn out and is royal blue in colour with the monogram of then British monarch. The passport was used until 1932, as per the details shared in the video. It also shows the owner's photograph and signature along with the countries Dr Nanavati travelled to. Dr Nanavati also has various hospitals named after him in the city.

The video has been captioned, "1927-32 British colonial Indian passport issued to a famous doctor from Bombay who traveled to Europe in the late 1920s." It was shared on October 29 and since then, it has amassed over 3.7 lakh views and 16,000 likes.

"This is very valuable vintage now. Indeed, Dr Nanavati is famous and known public figure," commented one user.

Another person said, "I used to work at Nanavati Hospital.. This is interesting."

"I am Indian and I have never seen a passport this old and precious, you are doing great job," said a fourth.

"This is really vintage and lives upto your profile name. Truly an insight into history," commented another person.

