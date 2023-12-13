Video Of British Indian Passport Of Clerk Who Travelled to Iraq, Iran Goes Viral

The video has amassed 2.6 million views.

Most of us have read about India's history in books, school textbooks and other web archives, our grandparents have probably witnessed it as well. However, something belonging to that era is now considered a treasured possession and gives an insight into our past. Recently, a passport collector posted a video of the British Indian passport from 1928 and it has gone viral on the internet.

A video posted by Instagram user Vintage Passport Collector claims to show a passport belonging to a clerk Syed Mohamed Khalil Rahman Shah. It is a little worn out and is royal blue in colour with the monogram of then British monarch. The passport was used until 1938, as per the details shared in the video. It also shows the owner's photograph and signature along with the countries Mr Shah travelled to including Iran and Iraq. Several users pointed out that the passport was issued in Allahabad.

"1928-38 passport for British India/Indian empire for a clerk that traveled to Iraq and Iran during those years," reads the caption of the post.

The video was shared on November 7 and since then it has amassed 87,000 likes and 2.6 million views.

"I've seen my great grandfather's passport and looks exactly like this. I've always wondered why there's information written in French too tho," said a user.

"Interesting! Iran and Iraq seem to have been very popular destinations back then," added a person.

A third user stated, "Worth archiving !"

"People had such nice handwriting back then," added a person.

