Man Shares His Grandfather's British Indian Passport From 1931, Internet Stunned

The passport is almost 92 years old.

Most of us have read about India's history in books, school textbooks, and other web archives, and our grandparents have most likely seen it firsthand. However, documents and artefacts from that era are now considered a prized possession that provides insight into our past. An internet user recently shared his grandfather's British Indian passport, which is almost 92 years old and it has amazed many users on the internet.

Anshuman Singh took to Twitter and said that his grandfather must be around 31 when the passport was issued to him in Lahore, which is now a part of Pakistan. He wrote, "My Grandfather's "British Indian Passport", issued at Lahore in 1931. He must've been 31 years old then." The passport belonged to Panjab Rai (as specified by the user) and was valid in Kenya Colony and India itself till the year 1936. The pictures also show that the passport contained a photograph of the holder and his signature in Urdu.

One page of the passport mentions, "These are to request and require in the Name of the Viceroy and Governor-General of India all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance, and to afford him every assistance and protection of which he may stand in need" along with the stamp of the then Government of Punjab.

My Grandfather's “British Indian Passport”, issued at Lahore in 1931. He must've been 31 years old then. pic.twitter.com/KzGja0gnKB — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed one lakh views and over a thousand likes. Many labelled it as a "prized possession" and a "treasure". Some even said that the passport deserves a place in a museum.

"Wow, that's some great history you have in your possession," said one user.

"The best part is he knew the urdu sign is in urdu he did. i seen many migrants who join india in 1947 mostly punjabi who speaks urdu and write very well but now its totally disappeared," added another person.

A third person said, "Wow, excellent family history."

"Getting a passport in 1931. Great. Majority wouldn't have known what passport is at that time," added another user.

