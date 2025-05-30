Lahore Qalandars' Viral PSL Win Celebration Has An Unexpected Indian Twist

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Lahore Qalandars won the Pakistan Super League trophy, making history. The team received new iPhones, including a gold-plated model for Afridi. These iPhones are made in India since Apple has moved its manufacturing here.

When the Lahore Qalandars lifted the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy, they knew they had made history. But it wasn't just the victory that had them jumping with joy - it was the unexpected reward that followed: Shiny new iPhones handed out to the team, including a 24-karat gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro for captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. The locker room erupted in celebration, with star pacer Haris Rauf joking, "No brother, this is unfair!" in response to Shaheen's exclusive prize.

The video, now viral across Twitter and Instagram, showcases a moment of pure sporting joy - but behind the glittering devices lies a story that connects straight to India's booming manufacturing landscape.

Apple has quietly but significantly shifted a large chunk of its production operations to India over the past few years. The iPhone 16 series - including the luxury Pro models - are now being manufactured at Foxconn and Tata-run plants in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as part of Apple's broader strategy to diversify beyond China.

So yes, it's entirely possible (and probable) that the devices sparking joy in a Pakistani dressing room were built in India.

It's a symbolic twist in the tale - one where India, often locked in regional sporting rivalries, is now becoming a key global tech supplier, even behind the scenes of its neighbour's cricketing celebrations.

What was once purely a US-China manufacturing story has taken a distinct South Asian turn, with India quietly powering the gadgets that players across borders now celebrate.