Viral Pic Captures Grandfather's Last Beer With Sons In Hospital Bed

Norbert Schemm had a simple last wish - he wanted to have a final beer with his sons.

Norbert Schemm enjoyed one last beer in his hospital bed, with his family next to him.


A picture of a dying man enjoying one last beer with his family has resonated with thousands across the world. Norbert Schemm of Appleton, Wisconsin, had a simple last wish - he wanted to have a final beer with his sons. In the picture that has gone viral online, he is seen with a bottle of beer in his hand. Next to him are his wife, Joanne, and their children, Bob, Tom and John, reports Today.

According to BBC, the picture was clicked just hours before Mr Schemm died of colon cancer at the age of 87. In his final hours, he talked and laughed with his family and sipped his final beer with his sons.

The photograph was posted on Twitter by his grandson, Adam, who wrote: "My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons."

Since being shared online on Thursday, the picture has collected more than 30,000 retweets and 3 lakh 'likes'. It seems to have struck a chord with many on the Internet.

"Love this. Truly touching. So sorry for your loss," wrote one person. "This is how a lot of people would like to draw up their last day. Hang onto that beautiful memory," another said.

The tweet also prompted others to share their own stories:

Adam Schemm, who shared the photo online, says that he is happy to see so many people sharing it. "It seems to have tapped into a sense of community and clearly is a moment lots of people relate to," he tells BBC. "I thought people I knew might want to see it and respond but had no idea just how many people it seems to have helped."

