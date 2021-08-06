Watch: Bystanders Rush To Rescue Man In Wheelchair From Oncoming Train

A wheelchair-bound man was rescued from the subway tracks in New York.

Internet users often get to witness the kindest of gestures on social media. Another such mind-blowing incident was captured at Union Square, Manhattan, New York. A man in a wheelchair accidentally fell on the tracks of the subway. However, bystanders at the scene jumped to rescue him. They managed to pull him to safety just moments before a train arrived at the station. A Twitter account named Subway Creatures shared this video on its official handle. The caption read, “This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man about 10s before the train came into the station. Huge shoutout to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help.”

This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man about 10s before the train came into the station. Huge shoutout to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help! #subwaycreaturespic.twitter.com/Uhx2drg2NH — Rick (@SubwayCreatures) August 4, 2021

The clip garnered over 1.1 million views on the microblogging platform. There were multiple comments under the tweet wherein people expressed their concerns about subway safety.

A tweet from actor Dylan Bruno was, “Why not an emergency stop/brake button on platforms for this type of issue?”

Why not an emergency stop/brake button on platforms for this type of issue? — Dylan Bruno (@DylanBruno12) August 5, 2021

Another of the users echoed similar sentiments and wrote “Someone should have run and alerted train personnel in the station to slow down the train.”

Someone should have run and alerted train personnel in the station to slow down the train. — Sweet Violet (@SweetVioletNY) August 4, 2021

Many slammed the person who captured the incident instead of helping the man in the wheelchair.

Why does everyone wait for somebody else to do something and then start acting concerned? If you can help. HELP!! Forget a video. We have lost our minds. Kudos to my man jumping down and helping. — Coach Beaman (@coach_beaman) August 5, 2021

Wait so someone just filmed this and didn't try and help? Glad it all worked out but damn.. — rico (@ricopox) August 5, 2021

And there is a guy who is filming instead of helping... — Vince (@vv_cct) August 5, 2021

Why was the person recording not trying to help right away! — LuisFlores (@LuisFlores515) August 5, 2021

In April, a similar nail-biting video went viral after a railway official in Maharashtra risked his life to save a child. The clip shows a person named Mayur Shelke jumping on the tracks of Vangani Railway station. He rescued the child who fell on the tracks just seconds before a speeding train came rolling in. The employee was awarded for his bravery.