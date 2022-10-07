'Harvey Specter Or Jagdishwar Mishra': Indore Law College's Ad Is Viral

The full-page advertisement is for the Indore Institute of Law.

A newspaper advertisement for a law college has been doing the rounds on the Internet for an amusing reason. It draws a comparison between Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter from the hit American television series Suits and Jagdishwar Mishra, played by Akshay Kumar in the Hindi film Jolly LLB 2.

The full-page advertisement is for the Indore Institute of Law. It features the images of the two characters placed with the text reading, “You can be Harvey Specter or Jagdishwar Mishra, choice is yours”. For those who don't know, in the American series, Harvey Specter is one of the most sought-after lawyers in the US. Whereas, Jagdishwar Mishra is a struggling Lucknow-based lawyer who dares to fight a legal battle against an experienced and cunning lawyer and wins it.

Sharing the photo, the user joked, “I want the confidence that Indore colleges have”.

The post has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter.

“I like how this is open to interpretation, they aren't making any definitive claims as to what they will make you,” a user wrote.

It seems the creative advertisement could not be grasped by everyone.

“Indore Institute Of Law>>>Harvard Law school,” a user wrote highlighting that Harvey Specter graduated from the prestigious Harvard Law School.

A few wanted everyone to imagine Harvey graduating from Indore Institute of Law.

Many did not leave a chance to rope in Saul Goodman or Jimmy McGill from the TV series Better Call Saul. The character, who is a lawyer in the show, has been played by actor Bob Odenkirk.

The advertisement had first gone viral back in 2020 and has now resurfaced.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)