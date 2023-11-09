Viral Hack Shows People Putting Toilet Paper In Fridge. Here's Why

People are putting toilet paper in the fridge.

It can be difficult to remove the smell of expired food or spilled milk from the fridge once it sets in, but social media users are claiming that a surprising product can help: toilet paper.

According to a report in the New York Post, social media users are saying that toilet paper can help absorb the moisture in the air in the fridge, which can contribute to mould, mildew, and bad smells.

Although it may not be the most appetising or attractive sight, placing a roll of toilet paper in the back of your fridge can help to keep it smelling fresh.

According to Parade, which is a lifestyle and home website, baking soda, which only needs to be swapped every three months compared to toilet paper's three weeks, is more commonly used to neutralise odours; the cost-effective option works better at eliminating both the excess moisture and acids that produce odours.

Several videos have been shared online showing that this hack is effective and that people are using it in their everyday lives.

However, Parade recommends using a fresh roll, placing it in the back of the fridge away from anything that could leak, and throwing away the roll after three weeks. "Don't try to reuse the roll in the bathroom," the outlet warned.