Single Mom Abuses Swimming Teacher. Shocking WhatsApp Chat Goes Viral

The conversation between a swimming teacher and a mother is now going viral (Representative Image)

In a world full of entitled people, and the subreddit 'Choosing Beggars' is a treasure trove - and one shocking conversation posted on the thread is now going viral. A Reddit user, who goes by the handle 'pretent_its_witty', recently shared her experience with a mother who wanted her son to learn swimming.

The way she went about finding a swimming instructor for him, however, is less than delightful.

Screenshots of the conversation posted by 'pretent_its_witty', who teaches swimming, and said mom, are now going viral on the Internet, as many netizens can't believe the mother's rude reaction.

"I teach swimming to kids for free even though i was offered money. Mombie demands that I have to teach her son exclusively. And to give her the money offered as i don't need it," wrote the swimming instructor who posted the screenshots on Reddit.

You have to read the whole conversation to believe it:

The 'Mother of the Year', as she was sarcastically dubbed, used every trick in the book to try and strong arm the instructor into teaching her son exclusively and at a time that suited him. She even went as far as to suggest that the instructor, who taught kids swimming for free, take money from other parents and give it to her as she is a single mom.

"I am a single mom. You should get the money from them and give it to me."

Needless to say, the entitled behaviour did not go down well, and when the instructor stopped responding, the mom even began to curse her!

Screenshots of the conversation elicited shock and chagrin on Reddit, where they have gone viral with over 1 lakh 'upvotes'. Take a look:

Card



Card

Card

What do you make of the whole incident? Let us know using the comments section below.