Viral: Driver Stops Train to Collect 'Famous' Kachoris. And Then...

A loco pilot was filmed stopping the train to collect a snack

A loco pilot brings the train to a halt at a railway crossing. On either side, commuters wait patiently as one man approaches the train. He hands over a packet of Alwar's famous khastakachori to someone in the engine compartment and walks away, casual as can be. After this, the loco pilot blows the horn and the train starts moving again.

This bizarre scene is repeated almost every morning at Alwar's Daudpur crossing, according to Dainik Bhaskar, and would likely have continued if the loco pilot's reckless behaviour had not been documented and shared online.

According to the report, the crossing gates are lowered every day at around 8 am so the snack can be delivered to the train driver. It is the railway personnel posted at the crossing who buy the kachori from a nearby shop and deliver it to the train. Meanwhile, hundreds of commuters are inconvenienced every morning for the sake of the driver's snack.

Watch the video below:

The video has drawn widespread condemnation from railway officials and the general public. After it went viral, authorities launched an investigation into the incident, reports Indian Express.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Jaipur, Narendra Kumar, has now suspended five people - two loco-pilots, two gatemen and an instructor - over the incident.

Alwar station superintendent RL Meena also condemned the loco pilot's action. "The loco pilot cannot stop the engine or the train on his own free will," he said. "It is wrong to stop like this for kachori."