Viral: Doctor And Nurse Get Married At Hospital Amid COVID-19 Crisis

A doctor and a nurse got married at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

A doctor and a nurse in London, UK, got married amid the coronavirus pandemic at the hospital where they work. Photos from the beautiful ceremony are now going viral on social media. According to BBC, Jann Tipping, 34, and Annalan Navaratnam, 30, had to cancel their original plans to wed in August. The couple feared that their families would not be able to travel to the UK from Northern Ireland and Sri Lanka for the big day.

Instead, they got married in April in the Grade II listed chapel at London's St Thomas' Hospital, while their families and friends attended the ceremony virtually.

"We wanted to have the ceremony while everyone was still healthy, even if it meant our loved ones having to watch us on a screen," said Ms Tipping, according to a statement released by the hospital. "We wanted to make sure we could celebrate while we were all still able to. The chaplaincy team worked hard to get permission for us to be married, which we appreciated greatly at a time when so much was going on."

Photos from the wedding, which took place on April 24, were shared by the hospital on Twitter two days ago.

A doctor and nurse from St Thomas' who had to cancel their wedding due to the #coronavirus outbreak have got married in the hospital's historical chapel.



Read about Jann and Annalan's special day and why it meant so much to them to tie the knot at work https://t.co/ECH4nJuBSopic.twitter.com/tz6T0jj2Bi — Guy's and St Thomas' (@GSTTnhs) May 26, 2020

The photos have gone viral on the microblogging platform, collecting over 20,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments congratulating the newlyweds.

Ms Tipping described the ceremony as "beautiful" and said the experience of getting married at their place of work was "surreal".

"It was a lovely wedding and the chapel is beautiful, although it did feel surreal getting married where we work, and in a hospital," she said. "Jann and I wanted to get married from the moment I proposed. We're so happy that we have been able to commit ourselves to one another and that the hospital has been able to support us to do that," Mr Navaratnam added.

The UK has been on a strict lockdown since March 23 to contain the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. The country has reported more than 2.6 lakh coronavirus cases, while the number of cases worldwide have crossed 5.6 million.