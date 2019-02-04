Viral: Celebs Share Touching Pic Of Kids Taking A ‘Selfie’ With Slipper

However, according to Amitabh Bachchan, the pic appears to have been edited.

A picture of a group of children taking a selfie with a slipper has gone viral online.


"You're only as happy as you choose to be," wrote Bollywood actor Boman Irani on Instagram while sharing a photograph going viral on the Internet. And looking at the picture, we think it's an apt way to describe it. The picture shows five children smiling as one of them clicks a 'selfie' using a slipper. It has been shared widely on social media by Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty and Atul Kasbekar. Many have praised the innocence of childhood that has been captured beautifully in the photograph, and used hashtags like #PictureOfTheDay and #Innocence to describe it.

"Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out," wrote Anupam Kher while sharing the image.

"HAPPINESS truly a state of mind," said Suniel Shetty.

Though it is not clear where the pic was clicked, it been 'liked' hundreds of thousands of times on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

However, according to superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the pic appears to have been edited.

".. with due respect and apology .. i feel this is photoshopped .. notice that the hand that holds the chappal is different than the rest of his body in size  .. to his other hand by his side !!" he wrote on Twitter in response to the pic, shared by Atul Kasbekar.

While some agreed with his assessment, others disputed it.

What do you think of the image? Let us know using the comments section below.

