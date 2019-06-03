Viral: Can You Spot All 40 Iconic Indian Ads Hidden In This Painting?

How many ads can you find?

Offbeat | | Updated: June 03, 2019 13:54 IST
A picture with 40 Indian ads hidden in it has gone viral on Twitter.


People who grew up in India during the '80s and '90s will love this challenge. A picture that is currently going viral online has iconic Indian ads hidden throughout - and people are encouraged to find all of them. From (spoiler alert!) the famous Amul girl to Dhara's jalebi boy, Indians will find many familiar faces while scanning the lovely picture, which was created for an event called ZeeMelt. The painting features scenes and characters from 40 Indian ads.

The image first went viral on Twitter after it was shared by a user. It garnered thousands of 'likes' on Twitter as many tried to guess all the ads.

Take a look, but be warned that it may make you nostalgic:

While many on the microblogging website tried to guess which ads were featured in the picture, others applauded the artists who created it. One user, while revealing all the 40 ads in the painting, also credited its artists:

Others wondered whether they could buy a poster of the painting

And many more thanked the creators for taking them down the memory lane

How many ads could you find? Let us know using the comments section.

