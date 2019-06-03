Viral: Can You Spot All 40 Iconic Indian Ads Hidden In This Painting?

A picture with 40 Indian ads hidden in it has gone viral on Twitter.

People who grew up in India during the '80s and '90s will love this challenge. A picture that is currently going viral online has iconic Indian ads hidden throughout - and people are encouraged to find all of them. From (spoiler alert!) the famous Amul girl to Dhara's jalebi boy, Indians will find many familiar faces while scanning the lovely picture, which was created for an event called ZeeMelt. The painting features scenes and characters from 40 Indian ads.

The image first went viral on Twitter after it was shared by a user. It garnered thousands of 'likes' on Twitter as many tried to guess all the ads.

Take a look, but be warned that it may make you nostalgic:

This painting has 40 best Indian ads hidden, including all the classics. Lovely little trip for the nostalgia lovers. Have fun. And reward yourself with some jalebis when done. Kyonki Surf ki kharidari mein hi samajhdaari hai. :) pic.twitter.com/XCQkUHdbxo — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) May 31, 2019

While many on the microblogging website tried to guess which ads were featured in the picture, others applauded the artists who created it. One user, while revealing all the 40 ads in the painting, also credited its artists:

40 memorable Indian ads. Can you find them all?

Answer: https://t.co/mlYztMaPvF



Includes a note to the organizers of #ZeeMELT (@readytomelt) where this was displayed offline.



Credit for the art: Sandeep Sawant, Hitesh Shah, Arun Udmale, Subodh and Pavan, from BBDO India pic.twitter.com/btFLPccN1E — Karthik (@beastoftraal) June 1, 2019

Others wondered whether they could buy a poster of the painting

As a child of 80s-90s ‘Advertising' parents, I'd love to buy a poster of this one. Please do release a print soon! — Deeptha Vivekanand (@deepthavivek) June 1, 2019

And many more thanked the creators for taking them down the memory lane

This picture brings back so many happy memories. Such a treat for the eyes & senses. The very best of Indian advertising. Finally cracked all 40 with help from all my folks...oh what a feeling ????

United us then, unite us even now. Such nostalgia ❤️#Advertising#Ads#IndianAdshttps://t.co/0uLSl6M5Ub — MallikaG (@gaurmallika) June 1, 2019

How many ads could you find? Let us know using the comments section.