AI Video Reimagines Iconic Indian Brand Mascots In Real Life, Internet Gets Nostalgic

AI tools have evolved to become incredibly powerful, capable of performing a wide range of tasks with remarkable accuracy and efficiency. Recently, an Instagram user showcased how he used AI to create hyper-realistic versions of India's iconic brand mascots. The project reimagines beloved characters like the Amul Girl, Air India's Maharaja, and Parle-G's biscuit child, bringing them to life in stunning detail using generative AI tools.

The video features playful and vivid scenes, including the Amul Girl enjoying a cheesy pyramid, the Parle-G girl sitting atop a stack of biscuits, and Air India's Maharaja greeting with a refined smile. Another scene shows the Nirma Girl dancing in her signature polka-dot dress. The video demonstrates the growing potential of AI in digital art, blending nostalgia with creativity.

"Reimagining Iconic Brand Mascots in Real Life. I thought of using AI to reimagine iconic mascots like the Amul Girl, the Maharaja of Air India, Bholu from Indian Railways, Gattu from Asian Paints, the Nirma Girl, Fido Dido from 7UP, and Chester Cheetah from Cheetos in a hyper-realistic world.

The results are pretty impressive, right?" the caption of the post on Instagram reads.

The video has drawn widespread attention for its creative and realistic portrayal of these cultural icons. One user said, "Parle G girl so cute and all gattu, Nirma girl was amazing too."

Another commented, "This is so great, in every term nostalgic and thinking pov. It might bring tears to the eyes of Nirma's founder."

A third wrote, "Omg man! You are outstandingly creative! This is so cute and nostalgic."

However, some users also questioned the ethics of reimagining iconic mascots, particularly the Nirma Girl, who was reportedly based on the brand founder's daughter.

A fourth added, "Great effort, but something about it bothers me personally. Some of these logos like Nirma, is the actual daughter of the founder. Somehow, I believe that using pictures with such personal stories could be a violation of privacy and ethically concerning. While you have used it creatively, there would exist people who would not. Not to discourage you, you did well! Would love it if you could come up with your interpretation of these logos and then perhaps a video."