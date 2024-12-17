Job Posting In Noida Says "South Indian Candidates Not Eligible", Sparks Outrage

A job posting on LinkedIn by a Noida-based consulting firm has sparked widespread outrage for explicitly stating that South Indian candidates are not eligible for the position. Notably, the job listing was for a Data Analyst position in Noida, requiring candidates with over 4 years of experience and other responsibilities like working with cross-functional teams, collaborating with stakeholders, and delivering high-quality data solutions. However, the listing ends with a controversial statement, "South Indian candidates are not eligible for this position."

"South Indians are not allowed to apply for a job," the tweet was captioned on X by a user.

See the post here:

South Indians are not allowed to apply for a job! pic.twitter.com/hTYVKkGPbs — kannada yapper (@gotttillaa) December 13, 2024

The job posting has sparked intense criticism, with many condemning it as discriminatory and others condemning regional bias in hiring practices. One user wrote, "Disgusting. Report it."

Another person said that South Indians are being sidelined due to their supposed lack of Hindi language proficiency, which was listed as a key requirement for the job. He wrote, "Brother the job demands people to communicate in Hindi and write in Hindi. Hence the reason for not accepting South Indian candidates. But still, I think they should have avoided the last statement there can be South Indians speaking and writing very good Hindi."

Many other users also highlighted that many South Indians, particularly from Kerala, are proficient in Hindi due to their education. A third user commented, "That's not the way. Telling straight up that no South Indians will be allowed. Have seen many people, especially from Kerala, who were good in terms of writing in Hindi (I think their academics have Hindi as a language). Also, some of them were able to speak enough to be able to communicate and will be able to survive. Don't know about other states."

A fourth added, "Is this even fair? Most of our people leave for other states or countries for jobs, but we get opposed when we demand regional reservations."