Viral: Boy's Special Message On Meal Boxes Made By Mom For Covid Patients

A photo of a boy writing "Be happy" on meal boxes for Covid patients is winning hearts

A boy's special message on meal boxes prepared by his mother for Covid-19 patients is winning hearts on social media. A photo of the boy writing "Khush rahiye" or "Be happy" on said meal boxes is currently going viral online - and social media users are full of praise for the boy's thoughtful gesture. At a time when India is battling a devastating second wave of coronavirus, the image, many said, acted as a bright spot in social media feeds that are full of heartbreaking stories.

The boy's photo first surfaced on social media platforms like Facebook, Reddit and Twitter two days ago. Since then, it has reached thousands of people.

The photo shows the schoolboy dressed in a green shirt, painstakingly spelling out "Khush rahiye" on the cardboard lid of a meal box. Next to him on the table are several meal boxes, each one featuring the two words in Hindi, followed by a smiley face.

"This boy's mother cooks for Covid patients and this sweet boy writes 'Be happy' on each box for them," wrote Twitter user '@manishsarangal1' while sharing the pic.

The tweet has collected over 12,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments.

"Wow... what a cute gesture and beautiful handwriting," wrote one Twitter user. "Sunshine amidst the storm!" said another.

Meanwhile, this is not the only small act of kindness that has earned praise on social media. Recently, a Canada woman's post urging people to show kindness in tough times also went viral.