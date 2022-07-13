Bengaluru Park Sign Asks People Not To Walk 'Anti-Clockwise', Internet Says 'Is Nagin Dance Allowed?'

Netizens flooded the comment section with hilarious jokes.

Public parks in India usually prohibit visitors from doing certain activities within the premises. This could be walking pets or plucking flowers or simply littering. However, now an image of a rather strange notice in a park in Bengaluru has surfaced online and has left internet users in splits.

Shared on Reddit, the picture shows how a public park put up a notice prohibiting people from running, jogging and walking anti-clockwise. The sign was apparently put up by the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) - the administrative body responsible for civic amenities and infrastructure assets of the city of Bengaluru. The caption of the post read, "Sign I saw in a park today".

Take a look at the signboard below:

Since being shared, the post has taken the internet by storm. Netizens flooded the comment section with hilarious jokes. While one user sarcastically asked if "Nagin dance" was allowed, another wrote, "If they see me running do they also run to stop me or stand still".

"Is moonwalk allowed?" wrote third. "I literally want to go to that specific park and start running out of spite," added fourth. "Can we crawl on the dirt path anti-clockwise?" hilariously asked fifth.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a unique signboard from Bengaluru has gone viral. A while back, a Twitter user shared two images of a no parking sign board outside a house in Koramangala. One of these boards read, "Don't even think of parking here," while the other one read, "No parking, not 5 minutes, not 30 seconds, not at all!"

The post had led to a discussion on social media, with some internet users favouring the move while others speaking against it.