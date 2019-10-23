Viral: Airplane Gets Stuck Under Bridge In Bizarre Video

A viral video shows an airplane stuck under a bridge in China.

Commuters recently encountered the bizarre sight of an airplane stuck under a bridge in Harbin, China. The incident occurred while the plane was being transported on a trailer truck after being disassembled, reports New China TV. Videos going viral on social media show the fuselage of the disassembled airplane stuck under a low-lying footbridge as various workers mill around, trying to figure out a way to make it move.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online two days ago, the video has collected over 12,000 views on YouTube, and another 27,000 on Twitter. It has also been widely circulated on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and collected a number of amused comments:

Now this is bizzare 😨 — Diya40 (@Diya401) October 22, 2019

When you take Google maps seriously 😂

Hope no one is injured 😥 — Prajwal.H.G (@PrajwalHG3) October 22, 2019

According to New China TV, the airplane was finally allowed to pass after the driver of the trailer truck came up with an ingenious idea - deflating the truck's tyres.

The method worked because the trailer truck's tyres are very high, and deflating them meant more space between the plane and the bridge. After moving the plane from under the bridge, the truck's tyres were re-inflated so it could be transported to its location.

A few days ago, dramatic pics of a small plane dangling from ski lift cables after a crash in Italy had gone viral online.

