Video: Woman Surprises Viewers By Creating Stunning Rangoli With Just Powder Throwing

A video of an interesting and unorthodox rangoli-making method has gone viral on social media, surprising both live and virtual viewers. Instead of using the usual technique of meticulously arranging coloured powders and materials in complex designs, a woman in the video makes a colourful and lovely rangoli creation by simply throwing colourful powder onto the ground.

The lady starts by casting various coloured powders in an unstructured but calculated flow. As these coloured powders fall on the ground, a beautiful, symmetric pattern begins to form.

Fluid and effortless, how the design came together is both fascinating and representative of a very modern take on a centuries-old art form.

Watch the video here:

Rangoli, traditionally made during festivals like Diwali or Holi, is known for its intricate designs and use of vibrant colours. However, this new method has caught the attention of many for its simplicity and creativity. It challenges the conventional way of making rangoli, providing a fresh and exciting perspective on the traditional art.

The video, which has garnered thousands of views online, is being widely shared across social media platforms. Viewers have expressed their admiration for the unique technique, calling it a blend of traditional culture and contemporary innovation. This new take on rangoli-making is not only a visual treat but also a reminder of how art continues to evolve, with fresh ideas and techniques breathing new life into age-old traditions.