Video: Water Pours Into Airport, Stuns Travellers

Rainwater was filmed pouring through the ceiling into the London Luton Airport on Friday. A widely-circulated video shows water flooding the busy airport terminal as stunned travellers look on and film the bizarre scene. According to Euro News, the incident occurred following a period of heavy rain and strong winds that caused disruption across the UK.

The Sun reports that the leak forced people to disembark as flights were delayed. The leak, which lasted 15 minutes, also resulted in people getting drenched and puddles forming on the ground.

The video which shows water pouring into the airport terminal has collected a number of shocked comments on Twitter.

OMG! That is ridiculous! — Don Hood (@Donhood7) August 9, 2019

The worst airport in the country @LDNLutonAirport ???? https://t.co/TbyyqdM2zq — James Neal (@JamesNeal91) August 9, 2019

Luton Airport apologised for the delay and attributed the leak to "a period of unprecedented rainfall" in a tweet.

