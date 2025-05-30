Video: US School Event Turns Into Chaos As Parents Exchange Punches In Mass Brawl

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Chaos erupted at Faulk Elementary School during a kindergarten graduation. A video shows a verbal argument among women escalating into a physical fight. Children were seen crying as attendees fled the scene amid the brawl.

Chaos broke out at Faulk Elementary School in West Memphis, Arkansas, during a kindergarten graduation ceremony on May 28, when a fight erupted among adults in attendance.

A video being widely shared on several social media platforms shows a verbal argument between several women escalating into a physical brawl, with two men initially trying to intervene but soon joining the fight.

Disturbing footage captured children crying and pleading for the adults to stop, while other attendees quickly exited the scene.

Watch the video here:

NEW: Wild brawl breaks out between parents at an Arkansas kindergarten graduation



Several adults fought in the hallway of West Memphis' Faulk Elementary



Children nearby screamed in fear as the fight broke out in the crowded corridor



Men and women were involved, with parents… pic.twitter.com/1wcRBCWgjG — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 30, 2025

One woman was seen with her wig pulled off, and a man's shirt was left stretched and torn. The cause of the fight remains unclear.

The West Memphis School District condemned the incident, calling the behaviour unacceptable and vowing consequences for those involved.

"The district is aware of an incident involving parents that occurred today at Faulk Elementary School. The safety and security of our students, staff, and school campuses remain our top priority. We have zero tolerance for any behaviour, by parents, students, staff, or visitors, that disrupts the learning environment or threatens the wellbeing of anyone on school grounds," the statement by the school authorities reads.

"Such actions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The district is fully cooperating with the West Memphis Police Department and will actively support efforts to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law. We are committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and secure environment at all of our schools," the statement further reads.