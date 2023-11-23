Watch: Toronto Woman Puts Half Of Her Bed For Rent At Rs 54,000/Month Amid Soaring Prices

Toronto ranks as the second-most expensive housing market in Canada.

Amid the issue of skyrocketing house rents in Toronto, a woman's unusual offer to rent out half of her bed left the internet in disbelief. Last month, a Toronto-based realtor Anya Ettinger highlighted a post on Facebook Marketplace that appeared to show someone offering to rent out half a bed for 900 Canadian dollars (Rs 54,790) a month.

''Looking for an easy-going female to share the master bedroom and the one Queen-sized bed. I have been previously sharing the bedroom which only has one queen size with a roommate I found on Facebook, and it worked out perfectly well," the now-deleted Facebook post reads.

The rental posting, titled ''Shared bedroom in a lake-facing downtown condo'', was listed for CA$900 a month. Expressing shock, Ms. Ettinger remarked, "Just when you thought the Toronto market couldn't get any worse, it did. This is so unhinged. Renting out a space in your bed for 900 [Canadian] dollars a month? No wonder so many people hate it here."

''It shows really how sad it is here. I mean people are – rightfully so – so committed to staying in the city that there is a market for stuff like this,'' she told CTV News Toronto.

The video has gone viral, highlighting the severity of the housing crisis in Toronto. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Not only is the listing absurd, but what's more appalling is that she's looking for a replacement, meaning, someone, somewhere, thought this was okay and rented the space.'' Another commented, ''It cures loneliness, that's one of the benefits.''

Toronto reportedly ranks as the second-most expensive housing market in Canada. As per the New York Post, The average cost of a one-bedroom property in Toronto stands at $2,614 ( Rs 2,17,870) a month, pushing people to adopt unconventional means. That's why ''hot bedding''-- the trend of sharing a bed with a stranger to cut costs on rent, is on the rise.

A 2021 survey polling 7,000 international students in Sydney and Melbourne found that 3 percent resorted to "hot bedding" to save on rental costs.