Video: Thai Woman Flicked Cockroach Off Man's Head, Then This Happened

A woman's well-intentioned act quickly took an unexpected turn when she tried to help a man by flicking what she thought was a large cockroach off his head, only to discover it was his pet. The incident, which occurred in Thailand, was first shared by the Facebook page "Kamphaeng Phet Complaints", following which it quickly went viral across all social media outlets. In the clip, the woman is seen approaching a male tourist and spotting a large cockroach perched on his head. Thinking she was doing him a favour, she instinctively flicks off the insect. However, instead of gratitude, she is met with shock as the man exclaims in English, "That's my pet!"

"The story goes that a kind-hearted Thai woman saw a cockroach on a foreigner's head and flicked it away. But the shocking thing is that the cockroach was a cockroach that the foreigner kept," the caption of the post read in Thai.

Take a look at the video below:

At the end of the clip, the man is seen furiously removing his face mask and searching for the cockroach. The insect then emerges from the paved area, scuttling in the direction of the tourist. The man then bends down and places his palm on the ground, patiently waiting for his pet to crawl back to him.

Since being shared, the video has surfaced on several social media platforms. It has left internet users perplexed and caused hilarity and amazement.

Reacting to the clip, one user jokingly wrote, "Thank God it was not an ant. He would have spent his whole life finding it."

"Atleast it didn't get smashed under his feet when he jumped," commented another. "I think this man has abandoned many of his pets in my country's houses. Please come and take them with you," hilariously wrote a third user.

"You should put it on a leash when in public," jokingly suggested one user. "The world is getting wild day by day," commented another.

"Thank God he wasn't in China, or else his pet would have been her meal," remarked one user.