"Give Him Aadhaar Card": Video Of British Man Selling 'Nariyal Paani' In London Goes Viral

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A British man selling coconuts on London's streets is going viral. The vendor carves coconuts while speaking in Hindi, evoking India. He attracts customers by shouting phrases familiar to Indian vendors.

A video of a British man selling coconuts on the streets of London is going viral online. The clip, shared on Instagram, captures him carving the coconuts and speaking in Hindi, giving complete India vibes. It shows the man working his way with a knife and selling coconut water in a unique set-up arranged at the back of a car. As the video proceeds, he is heard screaming in Hindi, attracting curious passersby with the promise of fresh and authentic coconut water.

The video opens with the British man telling a customer, "Lelo (take this)" before handing her a coconut. He then shouts "nariyal pani pee lo" to attract more customers. Then, without wasting a second, the vendor grabs a knife, slices a part of the skin and makes a precise hole in the coconut before giving it to a passerby. The video ends with the UK man screaming, "Jaldi Jaldi (quick quick)," much like the vendors in India who attract customers with a specific pitch in their voices.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 1.1 million views and over 44,000 likes. Several users found the clip amusing, joking that even the British are now learning Hindi.

"London is a multi-cultural society," wrote one user. "Very enterprising and entertaining... catering for the market demand...good on you bro ...wish you success n prosperity," commented another.

"He's not african...he's from South India," jokingly wrote a third user. "Give him Adhaar card," hilariously suggested another.

Some users also called the vendor American basketball player LeBron James' Lookalike. "Things must be though for LeBron James, he is now selling coconut from his boot in UK now," the user wrote. "Le bron james making that dollar," commented another.

"I respect his hustle so much - back of his car, learned his market, made it happen," one user said.

Also Read | Watch: Indian Woman Turns Heads As She Shows Off Lehenga On Paris Train

Meanwhile, last year, another video of a British man bringing the authentic flavour of Kolkata's Jhalmuri to the UK went viral. Notably, Jhalmuri is a popular street food from Kolkata thanks to its flavourful blend of puffed rice, fresh veggies, chutney, and aromatic spices.

In the clip, the food vendor was seen rolling a food cart that resembles street food carts in India and expertly preparing jhalmuri. He takes puffed rice into a steel bowl and tosses fresh coriander, sliced coconut, cucumbers, onions, and spices. Then, he thoroughly mixes the ingredients before squeezing fresh lemon juice over the concoction.