Video: Teacher Wears Dress Coloured By Students On Her Last Day

Teachers play a very important role in the lives of students. They teach, inspire, nurture and raise them to be the best version of themselves. Some teachers go the extra mile for their students to make them feel valued and loved. One such incident of a teacher is going viral on social media. A primary school teacher from the United States asked her students to colour her dress and in turn, she surprised them by wearing it on her last day. The sweet video has amassed several reactions from social media users.

The adorable video was shared by Heather Stansberry on Instagram. In the video, she is seen wearing a white dress which is covered with drawings that seem to be made by kindergarten students. Ms Stansberry stated that she allowed her students to colour and paint on her white dress and promised them that she would wear the same on her last day as a teacher at the school.

"A few weeks ago I told my first class ever that they would be allowed to colour on my white dress for the last day of school. They were so excited. The day is finally here, the dress is all done. It's the last day I'm going to wear it and we're going to see their reactions," she said in the video.

The video then shows the 25-year-old teacher in the classroom wearing a long coat. The students reminded her that she had forgotten to wear the dress. She then removes the coat and shows them the white dress. Within moments, the room is full of happy screams and laughter.

"The dress reveal!! Such a happy/sad day, my heart is so full" she said along with the video. Since being shared, the video has amassed 1.2 million views and 1.4 lakh views on the platform.

"The kids are never going to forget her and her kindness! That's there a core memory formed for lifetime," said a user.

Another person added, "You should wear the dress to these kids' graduation once they all have forgotten about the drawings:)"

"What an adorable idea!" remarked a person.

"Such a sweet gesture you are an amazing teacher," said another user.