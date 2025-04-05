Video: Sobbing Man Arrested After Stealing Ex-Girlfriend's Chicken

A video from the US state of Washington has gone viral on social media, showing police officers arrest a sobbing man in the forest after he allegedly stole his ex-girlfriend's chicken named Polly. As per the clip posted by Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, a woman called 911 last week to report that her unnamed ex broke into her house and fled with the chicken.

The woman claimed he screamed, "I've got Polly" multiple times before running away from the spot. The subsequent bodycam footage from the cops showed them circling the woods near a main road where the alleged ex was hiding.

"Don't hurt my chicken," the man could be heard saying in the video while crying and clutching Polly.

"That's fine. Just hold your chicken. I am not gonna hurt your chicken," the officer responded while warning the man to show his hands and come out of the hiding place.

Eventually, the man complied with the instructions and came to the officers, still sobbing. The officers allowed the man to safely place the chicken in a patrol vehicle. The cops assured that after the man's arrest, the chicken was returned to its owner, unharmed.

"On Patrol. Deputies recover an abducted chicken," the Sheriff's Office captioned the video of the unusual arrest on X (formerly Twitter).

Social media reacts

As the video went viral, social media users reacted in amusement over the premise of the arrest. "Clearly this guy ran afoul of the law," joked one user while another added: "It didn't even get the chance to cross the road."

A third commented: 'Jeepers....poor guy. Maybe he just wanted to hang with the chicken."

The man has since been charged with burglary and violating an order of protection.