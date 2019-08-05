Video: Sister's Quick-Thinking Saves Boy Who Got Hung By Rope

A girl's presence of mind helped save her brother as he got hung by a rope.

A young girl is being credited for saving her brother's life after he was nearly hanged inside a lift. The five-year-old boy was hoisted up from his neck by a rope caught in the lift door. The incident took place on Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey, according to The Mirror.

A video of the incident was captured on the lift's security cameras. It shows the girl pressing the emergency button inside the lift as her brother is dragged up. She holds his legs to prevent suffocation and calmly tries to untangle the rope.

Watch the video below:

Horrifying moment! Sister stayed calm and saved the boy who got hang by toy rope inside an elevator in Istanbul, Turkey. Please watch your children when using elevator. pic.twitter.com/NmZ2x5VwyE — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 1, 2019

Many viewers of the distressing footage have applauded the sister for her presence of mind and for handling the situation calmly.

"The girl quickly handled the critical situation very aptly," wrote one person in response to the video. "Excellent level of calmness and presence of mind... very good," another said.

According to local reports, the boy is said to be doing well and recovering after the incident.

