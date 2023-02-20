Video Shows Woman, Physics Teacher, Beating Son In His Own Game

The video has collected 1 lakh views on Twitter

The Internet is full of videos of people challenging others to take up difficult dare in exchange for monetary awards. A new video is going viral on social media where a footballer son asked his mother, who is a physics teacher to take one challenge where she has to put a ball from an upside-down cup into another one without touching the latter.

Posted on Twitter by the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Chennai, Ananth Rupanagudi, the video is going viral on the internet.

The caption of the video reads, "The son is an experienced soccer player while the mother is a distinguished physics teacher. The son challenged the mother thinking she would not be able to put the ball in the other glass without touching the ball... But physics wins... look what she did!"

Watch the video here:

The son is an experienced soccer player while the mother is a distinguished physics teacher.

The son challenged the mother thinking she would not be able to put the ball in the other glass without touching the ball..

But physics wins... look what she did! 😀 #Physics#soccerpic.twitter.com/zXqCQHWzKj — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) February 18, 2023

Since being posted, the video has collected 1 lakh views on Twitter and several comments. A user wrote, "Understanding Physics can make u look world different altogether."

Another user wrote, "Mom is mom, you can't beat a mom."

The third user commented, "this is real Thug life."

"Physics wali aunty ji applied Centrifugal force law," the fourth user wrote.

"Who doesn't need $100 even if you live a centrifugal life," the fifth expressed.

Featured Video Of The Day Unable To Pay For iPhone, Karnataka Man Kills Delivery Agent