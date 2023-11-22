Video Shows US Woman's Bizarre Meltdown On Flight As She Screams, Climbs Over Seats

The plane later made a landing in Dallas, so police could remove the woman

A video has surfaced online showing an airline passenger's epic meltdown aboard a Frontier Airlines flight bound from Houston to Denver on November 16. The shocking footage that has gone viral shows a woman crying, screaming, and arguing with the in-flight crew and passengers as they tried to restrain her. She then breaks loose and is seen climbing over several rows of seats in the cabin. ''Stop pulling on my arm,'' the woman yells.

''Stop blocking me! I've been f***ing kidnapped!'', she screams again as she hits an airline employee.

Amid the chaos, another woman who claimed to be a 'pastor' tried to explain to the passengers that they were all witnessing a demonic possession. "There's a real devil that wants to kill each and every one of y'all, including your family members. That's not her, she's possessed, she needs help,'' she said.

She then went on to preach about the importance of Jesus Christ and started singing gospel music.''If y'all don't have a relationship with Jesus Christ, I suggest you find one,'' she said. A third lady was also seen giving the unruly woman a long hug in an effort to calm her down. Meanwhile, the airline staff attempted to get the woman under control and requested other passengers to go back to their seats.

“Stop blocking me!… pic.twitter.com/5yfo95h69h — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 21, 2023

To make matters worse, a man was also seen engaging in a verbal exchange with a flight crew member.

The plane later made a landing in Dallas, so police could remove the woman, Fox News reported. At the end of the video, a law enforcement official can be seen boarding the plane and removing the unruly passenger.

Frontier Airlines has yet to release a statement.