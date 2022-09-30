Video Shows Mountain Lion Hiding Outside A House, Internet Reacts

Picture shows a mountain lion hiding in bushes outside a house.

You've probably seen videos and photographs of wild animals devouring their prey on the internet. But one video gaining traction on social media shows even the apex predators avoid contact with humans till it's necessary. The clip shows a mountain lion hiding in the bushes outside a house as a jogger passes by. It has been recorded by a CCTV installed at the house.

Via the unexplained pic.twitter.com/wARdjjPqSG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 29, 2022

Shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Twitter on Thursday, the video begins with a mountain lion strolling in front of a house. The animal can be seen hiding firmly in the bushes, as a woman is spotted jogging on the road. The location of the video is not mentioned.

"Wild animals will avoid conflict with humans in a majority of situations. They react only when threatened. Interesting video of a mountain lion watching the runner after getting totally camouflaged to avoid conflict," reads the caption.

The animal remains hidden in the vicinity till the woman leaves the frame. The video has received over 41,000 views and more than 1,900 likes since being shared. More than 300 users have retweeted the post. Numerous users have posted remarks in the comment section of the post.

"I can't completely, agree with your comment. Yes, most animals try to avoid conflict with us. But, in big cat situations, they will hide, watch & wait for the perfect opportunity to pounce on their prey," one user wrote.

Another user said, "Sir, of course they always avoid the confliction but here it seems the mountain lion stalking the subject rather hiding itself."

"Absolutely awesome," a third user simply commented.



