Video Shows Moment Drunk Woman On Delta Flight Arrested After Drama

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A woman caused a disruption on a Delta flight from Dallas to Boston on April 14, 2024.

Police arrested her for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after passenger complaints.

The woman, identified as Alicia, admitted to consuming alcohol before and during the flight.

A drunk woman caused a ruckus on a Delta flight from Dallas to Boston, forcing passengers to exit the aircraft and return to the terminal, a new bodycam footage showed. The dramatic incident happened on April 14, 2024, with the latest footage revealing new details.

She refused to get off the plane despite repeated warnings from officers. The police arrested her and placed her under arrest for criminal trespassing and public intoxication. The bodycam footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the woman, identified by Daily Mail as Alicia, slurring her words. She couldn't keep her eyes open, apparently because of the alcohol influence.

As per reports, she later admitted to having two shots while on the aircraft. After getting down from the plane, she revealed that she had six glasses of wine while waiting for her delayed flight. A flight attendant told police that Alicia had a glass of prosecco and two shots of tequila while on board.

"I do not trust this state and I'm trying to go home. So do not hold me here," she said.

A police officer was heard saying, "You need to stand up and get off the airplane, ma'am."

To which Alicia said, "No, I don't," she replied, with her eyes still closed.

“This is your last chance.” Drunk Karen forces entire plane full of passengers to disembark because she wouldn't comply with police requests to leave. pic.twitter.com/OiKYuorlb9 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 13, 2025

Initially, the medical personnel tried to convince Alicia to get moving, but they failed. The police had then directed the rest of the passengers to exit and physically removed her.

"Give me my one and only warning back. Why would you do that? Why would you do that? All I was trying to do was fly home!" she said while the officers handcuffed her.

"Because you didn't want to fly me? Ma'am, I am not the airlines," she said.

She kept throwing tantrums when officers put her inside a squad car, where she was seen kicking her feet and hyperventilating. "Ma'am, I will prone you out if you don't stop kicking," an officer said, as they referred to the position where a person is lying on the ground with their face down.

"All I did was try and peacefully get out of a f**king plane," she said.

She can then be heard begging cops for a cigarette: "I need a cigarette...Can I please just have one ciggy?"

"Can I have my vape?" she later asked. A cop responded, "No, you can't have your vape." She kept resisting arrest even after entering the station.