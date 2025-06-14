Video: Madhya Pradesh Businessman's Taj Mahal-Style House Leaves Internet Mesmerised

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A Taj Mahal-style house in Madhya Pradesh is gaining attention on social media.

The house, owned by Anand Prakash Chouksey, is built with Makrana marble, like the original Taj Mahal.

It replicates the Taj Mahal's dimensions in feet, being one-third the size of the original. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

A video showing a Taj Mahal-style house in Madhya Pradesh is going viral on social media, not just for its stunning architecture but for its heartwarming intention behind it. Taking to Instagram, content creator Priyam Saraswat shared a video showcasing the ultra-luxurious 4-BHK marble house owned by businessman Anand Prakash Chouksey. The clip begins with Mr Saraswat asking if the house is indeed their residence and a replica of the Taj Mahal. The couple confirms it with a smile, following which the content creator asks if the home is dedicated to Mr Chouksey's wife. "Absolutely, it is 100% dedicated to her. And our love stands strong with us," Mr Chouksey replies.

The businessman then explains that the house has been constructed using Makrana marble - the same material used in the iconic monument located in Agra. "The original Taj Mahal's dimensions in metres have been replicated in feet here. It's one-third the size of the original monument," Mr Chouksey says.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mr Saraswat wrote, "This stunning home is situated close to Indore in MP and built as a symbol of propagating love amongst all. A majestic structure with one of a kind marble work from inside. The best part is it's built inside a school founded by @anand.prakash.chouksey. This truly is a remarkable house and such a great purpose."

Watch the video below:

According to the BBC, the house cost about Rs 2 crore to build. It is nestled deep inside Mr Chouksey's 50-acre property, which also includes a school founded by him. The house consists of four bedrooms, a meditation room, a library, carved pillars and arched doorways.

On Instagram, the video has garnered more than 14.7 million views and over 1.3 million likes. Internet users praised both the house and the couple.

"A school, a monument, and a message - all in one. Remarkable," commented one user. "Imagine growing up in a school with a mini Taj Mahal on the premises - magical!" said another.

"Sometimes some reels comes up on your feed and brightens your day.... This.... This .... This is the one.... Absolutely loved the way uncle and family described the house... So many emotional connect throughout," expressed a third user.

"More people are fans of his humbleness than of his house. Despite owning a mansion grand enough to rival the Taj Mahal, he remains grounded and kind to everyone he meets. Wealth hasn't changed him ..... It's rare to see someone carry such greatness with so much grace," commented another.

"Wow! What thoughts the owner has! The entrance of the house reminds him of his humble beginnings and never to forget! That's a great lesson," wrote one user.

"Incredible! This is the craziest dedication to love in this day and age," said another.