Gurugram Man Claims IndiGo Denied Boarding Despite Arriving On Time, Airline Reacts

Amit Mishra arrived at gate 26 minutes early but was denied boarding due to a rescheduled flight.

A passenger took to LinkedIn to call out IndiGo after allegedly missing his flight by mere seconds, despite being at the boarding gate. In his post, Amit Mishra from Gurugram said he was travelling from Delhi to Bagdogra on June 5 and had reached gate 26 minutes before the scheduled departure. However, he claimed he wasn't allowed to board because IndiGo had rescheduled the flight without properly informing passengers. Mishra also alleged that the staff instructed DGCA personnel to shut the gate right in front of him, even as other passengers were still on the airbridge.

In a detailed post, Mr Mishra recounted how a 60-second delay ended up costing him his business trip, along with a lot more money. "IndiGo Airlines - where's the accountability? I never thought missing a flight by 60 seconds - while the gate was still open - would end up canceling an entire business trip and cost me double for my next leg of travel," he wrote.

Mr Mishra said he checked in his baggage by 6:25 am for his 7:30 flight. He reached the boarding gate at 7:04 am, 26 minutes before the scheduled departure. However, he said that the staff turned him away.

"The gate staff refused to let me board, even as passengers were still in the airbridge and boarding just behind me. What stunned me more - after 3 minutes of my repeated requests, the female staff instructed DGCA personnel to shut the gate - right in front of me. No explanation, no consideration. Just 'You're not boarding'" he wrote.

Further, he alleged that the flight had been rescheduled to 7:20 am, but there was no prior notification via SMS or email. Even with the revised time, he had still reached the gate 16 minutes early, he stated.

As a result, he missed a business meeting, had to cancel his next Bagdogra to Hyderabad flight and was also forced to book a new flight from Delhi to Hyderabad at double the cost. "All because of rude behaviour, lack of basic empathy, and no effort to help a genuine passenger who was clearly not late by any practical standard," he wrote, demanding a refund and compensation.

"I am now requesting a full refund for the Delhi-Bagdogra flight and also seeking compensation for the financial loss caused by this negligence," he said.

Mr Mishra's post prompted IndiGo to respond. "Sir, we tried reaching out to you on your registered contact number; however, we were unable to establish a connection. Please share an alternate number along with a convenient time via DM so that we can connect with you," the airline said.