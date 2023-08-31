Video Shows Man Driving With Giant Bull, Internet Asks: 'Is It Bring Your Pet To Work Day?'

The clip amused several users on social media.

Video of a man in US taking a giant Watsui bull in the passenger seat of his car is gaining traction on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). According to New York Post, the man was pulled over by the police after complaint from locals. Officers from the Norfolk Police Division received a call around 10 am (local time) on Wednesday reporting a man driving on Highway 275 with the bull. The car appeared modified so that the bull could fit in it.

"They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle," Police Captain Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska Northeast.

The video shows the huge black and white bull - named Howdy Doody - casually riding in the small car with its roof and passenger-side window missing. Its monster horns are seen covering the remaining part of the windshield.

Howdy Doody Goedemorgen 😃🙋🏼‍♂️



Is het al breng je huisdier mee naar werk-dag? Helemaal vergeten!😁 pic.twitter.com/02gBLJuX9k — Dean Relax (@indeanrelax) August 31, 2023

Other photos of the car show a metal barred guardrail, typically found in a cattle enclosure, in place of its passenger-side door.

"As a result, the officers performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation," said Mr Reiman.

The police asked the owner of the vehicle to take the animal back home and leave the city.

The clip amused several users on social media who posted hilarious comments.

"I wonder how the steering is?" asked one user. "Is it bring your pet to work day yet? Totally forgotten!" said another.

"The bull looks so embarrassed," a third user said.

Watsui is a long-horned, humpless modern American breed of domestic cattle. It derives from the Ankole group of Sanga cattle breeds of east and central Africa.

According to Oklahoma State University, these cattle, known as the Egyptian or Hamitic Longhorn, appear in pictographs in Egyptian pyramids.