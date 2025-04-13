This Modified Maruti Suzuki WagonR Can Tackle Mars' Terrain Like A Cakewalk

For many years, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been a popular car in Indian households. But as the global automobile trend shifted towards the SUVs, the likability of the WagonR took a small dip. However, the WagonR is still remembered as one of the most reliable cars of its generation and loved for its spacious tall-boy design. Even today, the WagonR is seen as a popular choice among cab providers. But this digitally tweaked iteration of the WagonR gives it a unique look and will blow your mind. We believe it was designed keeping in mind either the Mopar Desert or Mars' terrain.



We came across this clip from Motorrecode's Instagram page, where they have digitally tweaked the WagonR, which looks sinister. This digitally tweaked version of the WagonR is based on the second-generation version of the hatchback. It features modifications like a snorkel, off-road bumpers, off-road skid plates, a blacked-out grille, auxiliary lamps on the front bumper, a carrier with auxiliary lights on the roof, off-road wheels with larger off-road tyres, and possibly a lift kit.

The suspension of the WagonR seems like a completely worked-up affair. Also, at the rear it gets a ladder and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The solid axle at the rear gives it an appeal like the Mahindra Thar Roxx. These modifications to the WagonR makes it suitable for a thrill ride to the tough terrains of desert and rock beds, sadly it is just a digitally reworked beast.



This digitally modified avatar is based on the second-gen WagonR, popularly known as the Blue Eyed Boy

This WagonR model was popularly known as the WagonR Blue Eyed Boy. It featured a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder engine that could generate 68 HP of peak power and 98 Nm of peak torque. It was also capable of delivering an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 18.9 kmpl.