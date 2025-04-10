Maruti Suzuki WagonR Gets Safety Upgrade With Standard 6 Airbags

Talking about safety features, apart from the airbags, the hatchback also gets reinforced safety with high-tensile steel used for the underpinning platform. The list also includes features like an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution and hill hold assist.



The cabin of the vehicle comes with dual-tone interiors, a multi-information display, tilt steering, a rear parcel tray, air-conditioning, a 60:40 split for the seat, and more. The highlight of the cabin is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that enables Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is a 1.0-litre petrol engine with the option of a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The smaller 1.0-liter unit kicks out 65 hp of power and 89 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the CNG-powered version kicks out 56 hp of power and 82 Nm torque. The 1.2-litre unit produces 88 hp of power and 113 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has consistently achieved impressive sales figures for the company over the years. It has topped the sales chart for four straight fiscal years: FY 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. So far, over 3.37 million units of the WagonR have been sold, with Maruti noting that one in every four buyers opts to purchase this model again.