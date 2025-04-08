2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launched With Standard 6 Airbags: Check Price

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2025 iteration of the Grand Vitara in the Indian market. The SUV in its latest avatar comes with changes in feature list. Specifically, it now gets six airbags as a standard feature, new strong hybrid variant and an automatic transmission with the AWD variant. This comes right after the launch of its sibling, i.e., the 2025 iteration of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Read on for more details.
Also Read: Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Takes Shape; Spy Shots Reveal Design Details
The refreshed version of the Grand Vitara offers customers a choice of 18 variants. Among these, 11 variants are exclusively available for sale, with a maximum price of Rs 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, there are 23 options available in an exclusive specification known as Alpha+ e-CVT Dual Tone (O).
Powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-liter engine, this hybrid option delivers both performance and efficiency. It is available with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.
For those seeking off-road capabilities, the Grand Vitara offers Suzuki's ALLGRIP Select All-Wheel-Drive system. This option comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing versatility across different terrains.
With the 2025 Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki has significantly strengthened its SUV lineup by standardizing advanced safety features, introducing new variants, and incorporating premium amenities. These enhancements demonstrate the company's commitment to providing a safe, efficient, and comfortable driving experience that meets the diverse needs of modern SUV enthusiasts.
2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: What's New?All trims now come standard with six airbags-front, side, and curtain. This package also includes an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, front and rear disc brakes with ABS and EBD, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Also Read: Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Takes Shape; Spy Shots Reveal Design Details
The refreshed version of the Grand Vitara offers customers a choice of 18 variants. Among these, 11 variants are exclusively available for sale, with a maximum price of Rs 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, there are 23 options available in an exclusive specification known as Alpha+ e-CVT Dual Tone (O).
2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Powertrain OptionsThis variant features a 1.5-liter petrol engine paired with an electric motor, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. The new Strong Hybrid lineup includes the all-new Delta+, as well as the Zeta+, Alpha+, Zeta+ (O), and Alpha+ (O) trims.
Powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-liter engine, this hybrid option delivers both performance and efficiency. It is available with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.
For those seeking off-road capabilities, the Grand Vitara offers Suzuki's ALLGRIP Select All-Wheel-Drive system. This option comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing versatility across different terrains.
2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: New Variants, FeaturesPanoramic Sunroof is now available in the Zeta (O), Zeta+ (O), Alpha (O), and Alpha+ (O) variants. Additionally, this revised model includes an 8-way power driver's seat, an electronic parking brake for 6AT variants, an auto purify function with PM 2.5 display, LED cabin lamps, rear door sunshades, and new R17 precision-cut alloy wheels, all designed to enhance both aesthetics and functionality.
With the 2025 Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki has significantly strengthened its SUV lineup by standardizing advanced safety features, introducing new variants, and incorporating premium amenities. These enhancements demonstrate the company's commitment to providing a safe, efficient, and comfortable driving experience that meets the diverse needs of modern SUV enthusiasts.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world