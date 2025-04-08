Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Takes Shape; Spy Shots Reveal Design Details

Image credit: Instagram (laffey_sin_geun)
The next-generation Hyundai Venue is on the anvil, and with every strike, the South Korean automaker is polishing the SUV's details. While the brand is working to develop the final product, the vehicle's test mule has been spotted covered in camouflage. However, the manufacturer's covers fail to hide a few design details, giving us a hint of what the model's future will be like. Before beginning with the details, it is to be noted that the SUV is expected to undergo some major design changes over the previous generation, with minor mechanical revisions.
Based on the latest pictures, the Hyundai Venue will have a rather boxy design with sharp edges. This time around, the brand has reduced the rounded edges. On the other hand, the SUV continues to have a split headlamp setup with a new design for the grille. Meanwhile, a redesigned bumper houses parking sensors and an ADAS module. All of this is complemented by the presence of a new design for the alloy wheels with thicker cladding for the wheel arches.
The brand has also updated the design of the ORVMs to make them sharper. Along with it, the DCT badge on the side fender is also easy to spot. Now, a glance at the SUV from the rear end reveals that the SUV has a longer roof spoiler compared to the model on sale in the country. Most of the design details have been covered under the camouflage. However, we can still mark the presence of multiple sensors on the rear bumper.
Mechanically, the Next-Gen Hyundai Venue is expected to remain unchanged. Specifically, it will continue to have the 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre NA petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Meanwhile, the transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT. The diesel engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
