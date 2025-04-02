Maruti Suzuki WagonR Is India's Top-Selling Car; Over 500 Units Sold Every Day In FY25

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is as household a name as chai is to Indian mornings. In fact, the hatchback has managed to be the highest-selling car in the country for the fourth consecutive financial year with a cumulative sales of 1,98,451 units in FY25. In simple words, on average, the WagonR found over 500 buyers every day. The figures speak for the love that the hatchback has gained for its spacious yet comfortable interior and a no-nonsense attitude. Needless to say, Maruti Suzuki's strong after-sales-service network and frugal powertrains have made the WagonR a dependable choice for the Indian buyers.



Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "WagonR's sustained leadership in the Indian automotive market underscores strong customer trust and an unmatched value proposition over 25 years. Our focus on innovation and customer-centricity has ensured that the WagonR remains a top choice for Indian families. In fact, 1 in every 4 WagonR customers returns to repurchase India's highest-selling car, a reflection of its widespread appeal and the confidence our customers place in the brand."

He further added, "Hatchbacks are an integral pillar of India's automobile industry. The WagonR's consistent leadership, securing its position as the highest-selling vehicle for four consecutive years, underscores the significance of this segment in driving long-term industry growth. Looking ahead, this segment will continue to be a cornerstone in spreading the joy of mobility to every Indian household."

The WagonR gets a choice of two advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine options-1.2L and 1.0L. The choice of manual and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmissions provide flexibility to suit diverse driving preferences. Further strengthening its leadership in green mobility, the WagonR S-CNG remains a top-selling CNG model, delivering superior performance and excellent fuel efficiency.