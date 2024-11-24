Video Shows Korean Woman Eating Gulab Jamun For The First Time, Her Reaction Goes Viral

These days, it has become a viral trend for foreign food bloggers and influencers to try out different dishes and record their reactions while savouring them. These reaction videos are always interesting to watch as we get to know what people from other countries think about our food. In a recent video, a South Korean influencer was seen trying out Gulab jamun, a beloved Indian dessert that is a staple at Indian festivals, weddings, and other celebrations. The video was shared on Instagram by user Kelly Korea, who is a content creator and currently resides in Pune, Maharashtra

In the video, Kelly is seen holding a bowl of Gulab Jamun, looking intrigued with the size of the dessert. When she says she is unsure how to eat it, some passersby suggest cutting the Gulab Jamun in half. She then takes a small bite and immediately loves it. "It's warm, soft, and creamy," she says. She then takes another bite of the sweet and says, "Wow! I like it. This is an Indian dessert? I love it."

Her Instagram post was captioned, "I like Gulab Jamun."

Watch the video here:

Indians were thrilled to see a Korean woman enjoying the delectable Indian dessert. Her simple yet delightful reaction to the dessert has captured the hearts of many. One user wrote, "Kelly is so innocent and brave..she's fun to watch."

Another said, "Indians have a big heart hence food made with love is big."

This is not her first viral video, as she previously won hearts with her reactions to trying Vada Pav and Jalebi.

Botably, Gulab Jamun consists of dumplings made from milk solids, typically khoya or chhena, which are deep-fried and then soaked in a sweet, fragrant syrup flavoured with rosewater and cardamom. The dumplings are usually served warm, and garnished with chopped pistachios or almonds. It is a popular dessert during Indian festivals and is often served at Indian weddings.



