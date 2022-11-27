Video Showing Peacock's 'Enchanting Beauty And Unmatched Elegance' Leaves Internet Mesmerised

Some internet users called the peacock "beautiful", others called it "majestic".

Peacocks are one of the world's most beautiful birds. They appear stunning with their iridescent feathers, fan-shaped tail, and tall display of feathers on each wing. Now, a beautiful video featuring the national bird has surfaced on social media and left internet users mesmerised.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared the clip with the caption, "The grace, the enchanting beauty and the unmatched elegance of India's National Bird".

Watch the video below:

The video perfectly captured the peacock's movement, its magnificent tail and its colourful marking in blue, gold and other hues.

In the clip, the peacock is seen walking around and observing the surrounding in the wilderness. It is seen moving forwards slowly and flaunting its beautiful long tail.

Ms Sahu shared the video on Saturday morning and since then it has accumulated more than 5,000 views and several likes. In the comment section, while some users called the peacock "beautiful", others called it "majestic".

"Look at that beautiful eyes how elegant it is when people use this metaphor - She is a Peacock, not sure what they really mean," wrote one user. "India's National Bird and so very beautiful," said another. "The walk, truly amazing," commented third. "Beautiful indeed," added fourth.

Meanwhile, videos of colourful birds never fail to impress netizens. A while back a stunning video of a rare "smoking bird" had taken the internet by storm and left social media users stunned. Posted on Twitter by the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Chennai, Ananth Rupanagudi, the video showed a magnificent white bird, with a green-blue head and neck, opening its mouth to whistle several times before exhaling a plume of smoke.

In the comment section, internet users identified the bird as the Bare-throated bellbird, which is mainly found in Brazil.

