Video: Sapna Choudhary's Haryanvi Track Takes Amsterdam By Storm

King's Day, a vibrant celebration of King Willem-Alexander's birthday in the Netherlands, took on a surprising twist this year. A video capturing the festivities in Amsterdam went viral, showcasing a large crowd dancing to the energetic Indian Haryanavi hit song "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal" by singer D C Madana and a music video featuring Sapna Choudhary.

Dressed in the traditional orange attire for King's Day, both locals and tourists were filmed enthusiastically grooving to the catchy Haryanvi track. The video, with the caption "When Sapna Choudhary's fever hit Amsterdam streets," has garnered huge popularity and highlights the growing global influence of Indian music.

Watch the video here:

This unexpected cultural fusion demonstrates the unifying power of music. People from diverse backgrounds came together, united by the infectious energy of the song. The video has resonated with viewers worldwide, racking up nearly 3 million views and sparking a flurry of comments.

"Happy for them who are enjoying their time there. Nice music," commented a user.

"Some people know how to live, and others know how to criticise. Simple," wrote another user.

"The whole world is grooving on Indian songs," commented a third user.

"Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal," released in 2022, is known for its lively beats and Sapna Choudhary's signature dance moves. The music video, featuring her energetic performance, is a major draw for fans.

This King's Day celebration in Amsterdam has become a viral sensation and the infectious energy of the song united a diverse crowd, making the video a heartwarming example of music's unifying power.