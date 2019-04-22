Video: Restaurant Makes 3D Sushi Based On Bodily Fluids Of Diners

A Japanese restaurant will make customised 3D-printed sushi for each of its diners by studying samples of their bodily fluids. Japanese conceptual design studio Open Meals has announced that Sushi Singularity will open in Tokyo in 2020, and the meals served in the futuristic restaurant will be based on the nutritional needs of the customers. So if you want to dine at this restaurant, you will need more than just a reservation - you will also have to be willing to share samples of your saliva, urine and faeces.

Once the restaurant opens, customers interested in dining there will be sent a health-test kit where they can share their bodily fluids samples. These samples are then sent back and analysed, so the restaurant can use the data to create 3D-printed sushi tailored to meet the recipient's dietary needs.

Open Meals has not yet determined the precise method to construct the sushi, reports Dezeen. However, it will constructed through a series of industrial mechanisms, including a CNC machine, a 3D printer and robotic arms.

"Hyper-personalisation will become common for future foods. Based on DNA, urine and intestinal tests, people will each have individual health IDs," said Open Meals to Dezeen.

"There will be 14 cylinders with different nutrients attached to the food-fabrication machine and when it 3D prints a dish of sushi, for example, some nutrients that are necessary for the customer will be added automatically," said Open Meals.

