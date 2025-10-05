Pune Bartender Juggles Fire Bottles While Holding Toddler, Faces Criticism

Kavita Medhar, a bartender from Pune, is facing online criticism for a viral video showing her juggling fire bottles while holding a toddler. The video, posted by Medhar on Instagram during a Navratri event, shows her performing flair bartending, a style of bartending that involves performing tricks and intricate movements with bottles. In the video, she is seen dressed in traditonal clothes, effortlessly holding her baby with one hand while juggling glass bottles and fire bottles with the other.

"Navratri special," reads the caption of her post, shared on Instagram.

The video, which has garnered millions of views, has garnered mixed responses from viewers online. Some social media users praised her skill and confidence while other viewers condemned the act as dangerous and irresponsible for involving a child in a fire-based performance.

One user wrote, "I love her talent, but risking the child's life is too much." Another added, "Salute to the skill, but the child shouldn't have been part of it. If something went wrong, regret wouldn't undo it."

"She's incredibly talented, but as a mother, she should've kept safety in mind," a third said, while a fourth user added, "Kudos to her for breaking barriers, but this wasn't the right way to do it."

Born and raised in Hubli, Karnataka, Kavita was introduced to flair bartending by her relative, Raj Medar, after completing her graduation. She pursued her passion at Flair Mania Bartending Academy in Pune, practicing 8-9 hours daily. Her hard work paid off in 2021 when she broke the world record for fastest female flair bartender, performing 122 bottle flips in a minute with one hand while juggling, earning her a spot in the London World Book of Records.

She also wowed audiences on India's Got Talent in 2022 with her incredible flair bartending skills, earning widespread appreciation for her performances. On Instagram, she has 172K followers. Kavita Medhar where she shocases juggling and fire tricks.