Video: Out Of Control Car Nearly Hits Officer In Wild Crash In US

A video of a terrible road accident during a routine traffic stop by US police officials is going viral on the internet. The disturbing video, shot on the police dashcam in Fairfax County, Virginia, shows an out-of-control car spin across a median and collide with a parked car as an officer conducts a traffic inspection.

The police department posted the horrific video on its Facebook page and gave the details in the text along with it.

Watch the video here:





"On May 1, around 11:38 a.m., a patrol officer was on a routine traffic stop with a grey 2012 BMW 750 Series on southbound Fairfax County Parkway prior to Braddock Rd. The 17-year-old driver of a black 2018 BMW M3 was travelling northbound on Fairfax County Parkway at a high rate of speed when he lost control. The BMW spun around and crossed the median, striking the community member's vehicle and then the officer's vehicle. The officer was struck and nearly killed," the Fairfax County Police Department said.

The police official said that the adult driver in the BMW 750 Series on the traffic stop was taken to the hospital with minor injuries not considered to be life-threatening and has since been released from the hospital. The officer sustained minor injuries. The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and the two passengers sustained minor injuries. The juvenile was charged with reckless driving.

"We are relieved this crash did not result in a tragedy. This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant. It is the driver's responsibility to drive safely and arrive safely. Parents and guardians should consider using this video as an opportunity to have a conversation with their teen drivers about how their driving behaviour can affect the lives of others," said the police department.

"We are committed to traffic safety and will continue to enforce traffic laws and educate drivers in an attempt to curb the senseless loss of life that occurs during preventable fatal crashes."